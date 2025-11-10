U.S. Senate moves toward ending 40-day government shutdown

In a procedural vote, senators moved forward a House-passed bill to fund the government until January 30. The measure will include three full-year appropriations bills and restore pay for furloughed federal employees.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee said all federal employees, including members of military and Coast Guard, Capitol police officers, Border Patrol agents, TSA screeners, and air-traffic controllers, will receive their back wages.

The deal, brokered by Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and independent U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine, also secures a December vote on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, a key Democratic demand.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism that an end was near. “It looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown,” he told reporters, adding, “We never agreed to give any substantial money to prisoners or illegals coming into our country, and I think Democrats understand that.”

If passed by both chambers, the bill will go to the President for signature, potentially ending the longest U.S. government shutdown in modern history within days.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Senate last Tuesday once again failed to pass a temporary funding bill, marking the 14th unsuccessful attempt to end the government shutdown.