Julie Stufft nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Stufft is a seasoned diplomat and a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor. Julie M. Stufft assumed the role of Senior Bureau Official in January 2025, after previously holding the role of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Earlier in her career, Stufft was Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassies in Moldova and Djibouti, and served as Senior Director at the National Security Council. Her overseas postings also include assignments in Russia, Ethiopia, and Poland. She has also worked in the State Department Operations Center.

In 2023, Stufft received the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award, the highest honor granted to U.S. civilian federal employees. She is also the recipient of seven Superior Honor Awards and the American Foreign Service Association’s award for constructive dissent by a senior officer.

Originally from Ohio, Stufft holds degrees from Case Western Reserve University and Duke University. She speaks Russian, Romanian, French, and Polish.

Her nomination comes after the departure of former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, who stepped down on January 20, 2025, concluding nearly 28 years of service at the State Department.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of reply to Donald Trump regarding tariffs imposed on Kazakhstani products sent to the United States.