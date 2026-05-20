Kazakhstan for first time chairs key WHO Committee 

First Vice Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Sultangaziyev was elected the Chair of Committee A.

Under Kazakhstan’s leadership, the committee is reviewing strategic topics including pandemic preparedness, primary health care development, health system resilience, universal health coverage, digitalization and AI in medicine, antimicrobial resistance, and mental health.

On its first day, Committee A began discussions on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and its annexes.

Photo credit: Kazakh Healthcare Ministry

More than 60 countries expressed support for continuing negotiations, stressing solidarity and trust.

Developing nations emphasized fair access to pathogens, technologies, and scientific data, while developed countries highlighted the need for an effective global response mechanism to future pandemics.

Kazakhstan presented national approaches to strengthening primary health care, expanding telemedicine and mobile medicine, and improving healthcare financing mechanisms.

The country’s PHC network includes about 5,000 organizations, with over 4,000 serving rural and remote populations.

Social support measures are also being implemented for medical professionals working in the regions.

Representatives of the European Union, GAVI, the South Centre, international organizations, industry associations, and professional associations took part in the discussions

Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of Committee A confirms its growing international authority and its role in shaping the global health agenda.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, WHO debated use of AI in healthcare.