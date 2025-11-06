U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Kazakhstan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his plans at a welcome reception for Central Asian delegations in Washington, D.C. at the State Department’s Benjamin Franklin Room.

"I personally intend to visit all five countries in the coming year. So I know it would probably be a week-long trip. So we’ve got to work on that and make that happen together," Rubio said.

He said he plans to meet with the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian states as part of President Trump’s administration to attract attention to the abundant resources of the region.