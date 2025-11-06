Rubio welcomes Central Asian delegations, calls for ‘new era’ in U.S.–C5+1 relations

In his remarks, Rubio emphasized that Washington’s foreign policy under President Trump remains firmly anchored in the national interests of the United States, but he stressed that effective diplomacy thrives when those interests align with partners abroad.

“When your national interest and our national interest are aligned, that’s when we have to pursue partnerships and create deep ties,” he said, noting that such alignment exists across multiple areas with the countries of Central Asia.

The U.S. Secretary of State underscored economic development as a key shared priority. He pointed to opportunities for American businesses to expand into new markets, while recognizing Central Asia’s own aspirations to transform natural wealth into sustainable growth.

“You don’t just want to be a source of energy or minerals. You want to use that responsibly to build out other sectors of your economies so that you provide long-term opportunities for your people and further develop,” said Rubio.

Photo credit: secrubio / instagram

Rubio acknowledged that U.S. engagement in the region had waned in recent years. The last summit of this scale was held a decade ago, and Rubio framed the current gathering as a chance to reestablish Washington’s strategic presence in a part of the world often overshadowed by global crises.

“We oftentimes spend so much time focused on crisis and problems – and they deserve attention – that sometimes we don’t spend enough time focused on exciting new opportunities,” he noted.

Rubio announced that he intends to visit all five Central Asian states in the coming year, signaling a deeper diplomatic push.

“... I think it’s an exciting opportunity and a new era in our relationship in Central Asia... I intend to do everything I can from my office at the White House, and I intend to make sure we keep really good records on all of this for the Archives,” Rubio added.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Department of State (DOS), in partnership with the Kennedy Center, would host the C5+1 Tenth Anniversary Business Conference.