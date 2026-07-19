US renews travel advisory for Middle East as regional tensions rise

"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.," an advisory from the Consular Affairs Bureau reads.

The Agency also wanred that flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions.

"U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the document reads.

The advisory was issued amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where both sides have exchanged attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and securing peace.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump threatened Canada with new tariffs over wildfire smoke.