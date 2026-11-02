U.S. puts economic growth at center of G20 talks

The State Department described these priorities as the G20’s core mission. It said Washington would continue working with partners during the summit, concluding its G20 presidency.

In Atlanta, @SecRubio led @G20org countries back to their core mission: Drive economic growth and strengthen economic security. The United States will continue leading these efforts with our partners in December at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, concluding our G20 presidency year with results and wins for the American people and the world. — Department of State (@StateDept) November 1, 2026

Speaking after the October 30–31 meeting in Atlanta, Rubio linked economic security to reliable supplies. Disruptions to shipping, he warned, could prevent fuel, fertilizer and food from reaching their destinations.

At his press conference, he said participants recognized these risks but disagreed over how to address them.

“We are aligned at least in our goal, in our understanding that it’s a serious problem, although I cannot say we are aligned on how to solve it,” Rubio said.

Efforts to restore Black Sea grain shipments illustrated that challenge. Washington was reviewing proposals from Türkiye, while India had expressed interest in contributing ideas. Rubio said countries wanted to help facilitate an agreement but declined to predict its chances.

Such an arrangement would not end the conflict, he acknowledged. It could, however, ease the strain on food supplies in vulnerable countries.

The economic consequences also extend to household budgets. Rubio noted that energy costs feed into prices across the economy. Disrupted supply chains can make everyday goods more expensive or harder to obtain.

Asked whether the talks would bring immediate relief, he cautioned that results would take time. He described the G20’s task as addressing problems that would shape economies for decades. These included securing energy supplies and access to critical minerals needed for technology.

President Donald Trump will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on December 14–15. The meeting will take place at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump expressed his intention to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at December’s G20 Summit.