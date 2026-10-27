Trump says he expects to meet Tokayev at G20 Summit
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received a congratulatory letter from U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of Republic Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
“I am proud of the ways we have deepened our partnership over the past year – from cooperation on international peace and security to landmark commercial deals that benefit both our countries. The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan as a sovereign state on the world stage in 1991, and our commitment to your country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity remains unshakeable. U.S. companies have played, and will continue to play, a vital role in Kazakhstan’s remarkable economic success story. I am confident our growing friendship will continue to deliver for decades to come. I look forward to seeing you at the G20 Summit in December,” Donald Trump wrote.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory messages from heads of foreign states and leaders of international organizations on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s national holiday, Republic Day.