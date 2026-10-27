Trump says he expects to meet Tokayev at G20 Summit

“I am proud of the ways we have deepened our partnership over the past year – from cooperation on international peace and security to landmark commercial deals that benefit both our countries. The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan as a sovereign state on the world stage in 1991, and our commitment to your country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity remains unshakeable. U.S. companies have played, and will continue to play, a vital role in Kazakhstan’s remarkable economic success story. I am confident our growing friendship will continue to deliver for decades to come. I look forward to seeing you at the G20 Summit in December,” Donald Trump wrote.