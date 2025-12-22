US pursues sanctioned tanker near Venezuela as oil crackdown intensifies

The vessel, Bella 1, was sailing toward Venezuela to load crude oil and is under US sanctions for alleged links to Iranian oil exports. American officials consider it part of a “dark fleet” used by sanctioned countries to move oil covertly, and a judicial warrant had been issued for its seizure. When personnel from the US Coast Guard attempted to board the tanker, it continued sailing, prompting an active pursuit.

“The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion,” a US official said. “It is flying a false flag and is under a judicial seizure order.”

The incident followed another interception a day earlier. On Saturday, the Coast Guard stopped the Centuries tanker in international waters off Venezuela. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said it was carrying sanctioned Venezuelan oil. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the vessel was apprehended in a “predawn action” with support from the Defense Department.

“The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco-terrorism in the region,” Noem said.

The operations reflect a broader effort by the Trump administration to tighten pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom Trump accuses of fueling drug trafficking and irregular migration. Last week, Trump ordered a “complete” blockade of sanctioned tankers moving in and out of Venezuela.

According to Kpler’s analysis, the Centuries was carrying about 2 million barrels of crude destined for Asia, while Bella 1 was sailing without cargo at the time of the pursuit. Venezuela has condemned the actions as a threat to its sovereignty and said it would raise the issue at the United Nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Donald Trump last Tuesday announced a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela, further escalating US economic and military pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government.