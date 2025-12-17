Trump warns of continued pressure as US targets Venezuelan oil trade

In a social media statement, Trump said Venezuela was “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the history of South America,” adding that the measures would remain in place until the United States recovers what he described as “stolen oil, land, and assets.”

The announcement followed last week’s seizure by U.S. forces of a 20-year-old oil tanker departing Venezuela that was under sanctions. U.S. authorities allege the vessel was part of a network financing Iran’s military and proxy groups. Caracas condemned the action as “robbery” and “piracy,” while Washington signalled that additional seizures could follow.

White House officials, including National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, said the measures are unlikely to affect global oil prices, framing them as a crackdown on Venezuela’s “black market for oil.” The blockade builds on longstanding U.S. sanctions imposed over alleged human rights abuses and electoral fraud under Maduro. The Trump administration has also moved to designate the Cartel de los Soles, a group Washington claims is led by Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump accused the Venezuelan leadership of using oil revenues to fund “drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping.”

U.S. military activity in the Caribbean has increased, with naval vessels and fighter jets deployed and dozens of interdictions reported against suspected drug-smuggling boats. Maduro’s government has condemned the buildup as an attempt at regime change.

Separately, speaking at a White House Hanukkah reception, Trump called on countries to unite against “the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism,” following a deadly attack during a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Venezuela condemned the US seizure of a large oil tanker as “a blatant theft and an act of international piracy,” further escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.