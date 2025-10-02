U.S. President Trump signs executive order assuring Qatar's security

In a statement, the White House said that according to the executive order, the United State shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.

Over the years, the United States and the State of Qatar have been bound together by close cooperation, shared interests, and the close relationship between our armed forces. The State of Qatar has hosted United States forces, enabled critical security operations, and stood as a steadfast ally in pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity, both in the Middle East and abroad, including as a mediator that has assisted the United States' attempts to resolve significant regional and global conflicts. In recognition of this history, and in light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack, the statement added.

The statement stressed that in the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures - including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military - to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.

Previously, it was reported in his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned the recent Israeli attack in Doha.