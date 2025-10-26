President Tokayev sends letter to Donald Trump

In the letter, President Tokayev regarded the initiative of the American leader as both timely and important.

The Head of State also emphasized that he shares the key principles of President Trump’s domestic and foreign policy, in particular the advocacy of traditional values based on common sense, as well as dedication to safeguarding peace and security.

As previously reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the congratulatory telegram to the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of National Day.