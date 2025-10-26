President Tokayev sends letter to Donald Trump
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing sincere appreciation for the invitation to participate in the Central Asia–United States Summit to be held in Washington on November 6, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
In the letter, President Tokayev regarded the initiative of the American leader as both timely and important.
The Head of State also emphasized that he shares the key principles of President Trump’s domestic and foreign policy, in particular the advocacy of traditional values based on common sense, as well as dedication to safeguarding peace and security.
As previously reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent the congratulatory telegram to the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of National Day.