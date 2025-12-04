U.S. pauses immigration cases for 19 countries over security review

The decision was announced this week by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which said the measure applies to countries previously affected by a travel ban introduced earlier this year. The agency, operating under the Department of Homeland Security, also ordered a review of people from what it calls high-risk countries who entered the United States after January 20, 2021.

According to the memo, the pause affects both new applications from abroad and cases of people already in the country. These individuals may be called for additional interviews and checks. Within 90 days, USCIS plans to create a prioritized list of cases for possible referral to law enforcement agencies.

The move follows the fatal shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., during Thanksgiving week. The suspect is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 and was later granted asylum. Authorities said the case highlighted concerns about screening and vetting procedures.

In June, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation fully restricting entry for nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions were imposed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

After the Washington attack, Trump said his administration would consider broader limits on migration from what he described as third-world countries. Separately, a proposal to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented or temporary visitors has been blocked by several federal judges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the State Department had also paused the issuance of visas to Afghan nationals.

Enforcement activity has expanded in recent months. Federal authorities last week launched an operation in New Orleans aimed at detaining individuals they describe as criminal illegal aliens. At the same time, officials acknowledged that some U.S. citizens were mistakenly detained during recent raids.

Immigration advocacy groups reported wider disruptions. The American Immigration Lawyers Association said it had received reports of canceled oath ceremonies, naturalization interviews, and adjustment of status appointments for applicants from countries affected by the ban.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump announced plans to halt all migration from what he described as third-world countries, while US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged expanding existing travel restrictions following a deadly shooting involving a National Guard member in Washington, D.C.