I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries — says Trump

In his Truth Social account Trump argued that recent immigration policies have harmed living conditions and weakened the results of technological progress. He said his goal is to reverse what he views as the negative impact of current admissions and restore what he calls domestic stability.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions... and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” reads the post.

Trump argued that the situation can only be resolved through what he termed reverse migration, presenting it as the only complete solution.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” he wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) would reexamine green card holders from 19 "countries of concern.