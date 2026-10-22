U.S. orders personnel to leave Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Department of State announced the ordered departure on October 21, citing security risks linked to the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

In a security alert, the U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia warned that the hostilities could escalate rapidly beyond the areas directly affected.

Recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks have disrupted airport operations across the kingdom. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remains closed, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are operating with some delays and cancellations.

The U.S. Mission urged American citizens to exercise extreme caution when using Saudi airports, check flight statuses directly with airlines and airports, and monitor official security alerts.

Land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, remain operational, as do highways and roads around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran, according to the alert.

U.S. government employees also face travel restrictions within 20 miles of the Yemen border and require special authorization to visit several areas, including the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran.

The State Department said the safety of its personnel and their families remained its highest priority and that it would continue taking necessary steps to protect them.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU postponed the Riyadh summit amid regional tensions.