EU postpones Riyadh summit amid regional tensions

The announcement comes amid recent attacks on major airports in Saudi Arabia.

The European Council said a new date will be announced in due course. It did not specify a reason for the postponement.

The Council described the EU-GCC partnership as strategically important and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to deepening cooperation. It also highlighted the momentum built since the first EU-GCC Summit in October 2024.

Earlier, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) reported that a Pakistani resident was killed and 11 others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 11.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Delta Air Lines had postponed the launch of nonstop flights between Atlanta and Riyadh until March 2027 amid rising regional tensions.