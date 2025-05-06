U.S. offers $1,000 stipend and free flights for migrants who self-deport

To take part in the program, individuals must use the CBP Home app. Participants in the initiative are eligible to receive travel assistance and a one-time payment of $1,000, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.

According to DHS officials, voluntary self-deportation allows undocumented migrants to avoid encounters with immigration enforcement and the risk of detention.

The department also notes that this approach could reduce costs for U.S. taxpayers by up to 70 percent. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and deport an undocumented migrant is estimated at $17,121.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest… This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport,” says Secretary Kristi Noem.

The first participant in the program has already departed the U.S. for Honduras, using a flight paid for under the scheme. Additional departures are scheduled for this week and next.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Trump called for reopening Alcatraz to house dangerous criminals.