Trump calls for reopening Alcatraz to house dangerous criminals

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering. When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” reads Trump’s post.

He stated that he is directing the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security to begin reconstruction and expansion of the facility on the island in San Francisco Bay. Trump also criticized judges who, in his words, “are afraid to do their job.”

“No longer will we tolerate these serial offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our country illegally.”

Alcatraz prison, which operated from 1934 to 1963, was known for its harsh conditions and reputation as an escape-proof facility. Its inmates included gangster Al Capone, George “Machine Gun” Kelly, and other notorious criminals of the 20th century. The island was later turned into a tourist attraction.

