U.S. moves to designate four anarchist and militant groups as foreign terrorist organizations

The Department of State said on November 13 that Antifa Ost, the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense have been added to the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists, with plans to classify them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations on November 20.

According to the announcement, Antifa Ost, also known as Antifa East or Hammerbande, operates in Germany and has been linked to attacks on individuals it regards as part of the right-wing political scene between 2018 and 2023. The group is also accused of involvement in a series of assaults in Budapest in early 2023. Hungarian authorities declared Antifa Ost a terrorist organization in September and placed it on the country’s national anti-terrorism list.

The Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, commonly referred to as FAI/FRI, is described as a militant anarchist network centered in Italy, with self-identified affiliates in Europe, South America, and Asia. Since the early 2000s, the group has claimed responsibility for threats and explosive devices aimed at political, judicial, and economic institutions.

Armed Proletarian Justice, active in Greece, has been linked to attempted and successful attacks using improvised explosive devices. Greek officials say the group planted a device near the riot police headquarters in Goudi in December 2023.

Another Greek group, Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, has cited opposition to state institutions and economic systems in its statements. It has claimed responsibility for explosions targeting the Ministry of Labor in February 2024 and the Hellenic Train offices in April 2025.

The State Department said the designations limit access to the U.S. financial system, freeze any assets found under U.S. jurisdiction, and prohibit American citizens and companies from conducting transactions with the groups. Providing material support to designated entities is a criminal offense under U.S. law. Officials added that individuals or organizations engaging with these groups may face secondary sanctions.

The measures were issued under existing U.S. counterterrorism authorities, including the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. The Foreign Terrorist Organization designations will become effective once published in the Federal Register.

