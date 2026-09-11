U.S. Mint unveils half dollar marking 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The coin is part of the Mint’s 2026 semiquincentennial coinage, released as the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence. The Mint announced the special issue on September 10, one day before the anniversary of the attacks.

The obverse features a close-up depiction of the Statue of Liberty looking toward the future. The reverse shows Liberty passing her torch to a younger generation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the coin honors those killed in the attacks and the courage of those who risked their lives to save others.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11, we honor the memory of those we lost and the courage of those who risked their lives to save their fellow Americans,” Bessent said. “A quarter century later, our promise to the victims and their families remains the same: we will never forget,” he added.

The coin is available for presale through the Mint’s official website.

On September 11, 2001, members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group hijacked four passenger airliners. Two were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, while a third struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew members attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

Congress established the United States Mint in 1792. The agency, which became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873, is the country’s sole producer of legal tender coins.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every adult American citizen if Republicans retained control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections.