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    US Mint sales hit 20-year high, surpass $1bn

    23:41, 16 October 2026

    The U.S. Mint recorded more than $1 billion in sales in fiscal year 2026, its highest level in more than two decades, the U.S. Treasury Department said, citing strong demand for the President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    US Mint sales hit 20-year high, surpass $1bn
    Photo credit: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's official X account

    The coin was designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Its obverse features Trump’s portrait alongside the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “1776-2026,” while the reverse depicts the Presidential Seal. The Mint unveiled the coin’s designs on August 4 and began selling collector rolls and bags on September 2.

    The Mint initially priced 25-coin rolls at $61 and 100-coin bags at $154.50. It says its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Mint had begun selling a $1 coin featuring a likeness of President Donald J. Trump, making him the first living U.S. president in a century to have his face appear on U.S. currency.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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