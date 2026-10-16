US Mint sales hit 20-year high, surpass $1bn

The coin was designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Its obverse features Trump’s portrait alongside the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “1776-2026,” while the reverse depicts the Presidential Seal. The Mint unveiled the coin’s designs on August 4 and began selling collector rolls and bags on September 2.

The Mint initially priced 25-coin rolls at $61 and 100-coin bags at $154.50. It says its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

America First. American craftsmanship. Real results. The U.S. Mint topped $1 billion in FY 2026 sales—a 20+ year high—with strong demand for the President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin. Celebrating 250 years of American greatness. At no cost to taxpayers. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 15, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Mint had begun selling a $1 coin featuring a likeness of President Donald J. Trump, making him the first living U.S. president in a century to have his face appear on U.S. currency.