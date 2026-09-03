Donald Trump $1 coin goes on sale

The coin is being issued as part of the United States’ 2026 Semiquincentennial celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. The gold-colored coin contains no precious metals and is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The obverse features a portrait of Trump with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse depicts the Presidential Seal, with an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows. It also carries the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “ONE DOLLAR,” while the shield on the eagle’s breast bears the number “250” to mark the Semiquincentennial.

The Mint struck 250,000 coins on July 4 with a special “July 4th” privy mark. These coins have been randomly included in the rolls and bags sold by the Mint.

A 25-coin roll costs $61, while a 100-coin bag costs $154.50. A limit of two of each product per household applies through Thursday. Although the coins are sold as numismatic products at a premium, they are legal tender and can be used in circulation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent first announced the coin in July. Earlier this year, he also unveiled plans for Trump to appear on a commemorative $250 bill.

The U.S. Mint’s Semiquincentennial program also includes one-year-only designs for other circulating coins, as well as special numismatic coins and medals.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the U.S. Mint had begun producing a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.