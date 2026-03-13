EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    US military aircraft crashes in western Iraq

    11:58, 13 March 2026

    The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker has crashed in western Iraq near the border with Jordan while participating in operations against Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    US military aircraft crashes in western Iraq
    Photo credit: ЕРА

    According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), another military aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing. Officials stressed that the crash was not caused by enemy fire.

    The KC-135 had six crew members on board. Search and rescue operations are underway, but no details have yet been released.

    Refueling aircraft are responsible for maintaining the necessary fuel levels in fighter jets and bombers used in long-range combat missions to achieve their targets.

    The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of the US Air Force’s refueling fleet and plays a critical role in enabling aircraft to carry out missions without the need for landing.

    The downed KC-135 became the fourth manned US aircraft lost this month during combat operations against Iran.

    Earlier this month, three F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait. All six crew members were able to eject safely.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kuwait's civil aviation authority said several drones targeted Kuwait International Airport on Thursday morning, causing material damage but no injuries.

    USA Iraq Middle East Armed conflicts World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All