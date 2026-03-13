US military aircraft crashes in western Iraq

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), another military aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing. Officials stressed that the crash was not caused by enemy fire.

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq

The KC-135 had six crew members on board. Search and rescue operations are underway, but no details have yet been released.

Video footage released by an Iraqi outlet shows two U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft—specialized in combat search and rescue—flying at low altitude over western Iraq tonight

Refueling aircraft are responsible for maintaining the necessary fuel levels in fighter jets and bombers used in long-range combat missions to achieve their targets.

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of the US Air Force’s refueling fleet and plays a critical role in enabling aircraft to carry out missions without the need for landing.

The downed KC-135 became the fourth manned US aircraft lost this month during combat operations against Iran.

Earlier this month, three F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait. All six crew members were able to eject safely.

Earlier, it was reported that Kuwait's civil aviation authority said several drones targeted Kuwait International Airport on Thursday morning, causing material damage but no injuries.