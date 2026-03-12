Kuwait Airport targeted by drones, no injuries reported

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation said the incident was dealt with in line with emergency procedures in coordination with relevant state agencies.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the authority's official spokesperson, Abdullah Al Rajhi, said the response followed the emergency plan that has been in place since the beginning of the crisis.

He added that the authority remains committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said six overhead power transmission lines had gone out of service in several locations after debris fell during an operation to intercept a number of drones.

The ministry said the incident caused temporary fluctuations in the national electricity grid and limited power outages in some areas. Electricity was later restored to the affected locations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah spoke on the phone on March 8. The sides exchanged views on ongoing regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East.