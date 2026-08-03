U.S. makes visa bonds permanent, requiring up to $20,000 from travelers from 50 countries

The rule, published on August 3, makes permanent a pilot program launched in August 2025. U.S. consular officers will be able to require eligible applicants from designated countries to post a bond to help ensure they comply with the terms of their visas and leave the United States before their authorized stay expires.

The bond amount will be set at $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000, depending on the applicant's individual circumstances, as determined by a consular officer. The Department said the standard amount is expected to be $15,000, although it may be lowered or raised based on factors such as the applicant's financial situation, purpose of travel, employment, education, income, and ties to the United States.

The program applies only to applicants for B-1/B-2 visas from countries identified by the State Department as having high visa overstay rates or shortcomings in areas such as information sharing, identity verification, criminal records, screening and vetting, or travel document security. The list of covered countries will be published on the State Department's website and may be updated over time, with new countries added after at least 15 days' notice.

Applicants must pay the bond electronically in U.S. dollars through a Treasury-operated payment platform before a visa can be issued. If they comply with the visa conditions and leave the United States on time through a commercial airport, the bond will be refunded without interest. Failure to meet the bond conditions, including overstaying or violating visa terms, may result in forfeiture of the full amount.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. ended open-ended student visa policy with new fixed stay limits.