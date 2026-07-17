U.S. ends open-ended student visa policy with new fixed stay limits

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday that the final rule applies to holders of F student visas, J exchange visitor visas and I visas issued to foreign media representatives. The department said the changes are intended to strengthen national security, improve government oversight and reduce visa fraud.

Under the new rules, international students and exchange visitors will be admitted for the length of their approved academic or exchange program, with a maximum stay of 4 years. Students who need additional time to complete their studies must apply directly to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for an Extension of Stay, a process that includes biometric screening, background checks and fraud reviews.

The regulation also shortens the grace period after graduation for F-1 students from 60 days to 30 days. During that time, graduates must either leave the United States, transfer to another school or change to a different visa category. The rule also introduces tighter restrictions on changing academic programs.

According to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the previous system had allowed some foreign students to remain in the United States indefinitely by repeatedly enrolling in new courses without leaving the country. He said the new policy restores federal control over student visa monitoring and ensures students remain focused on completing their education before returning home.

The department said the "duration of status" framework had been in place since 1978, allowing eligible students to stay in the United States as long as they maintained their academic status without a fixed end date. Existing visa holders already in the country under the previous system will automatically transition to the new framework, with their authorized stay capped at four years from the rule's effective date.

The final regulation will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days and will take effect 60 days after publication.

The changes could have a significant impact on graduate students, particularly those pursuing doctoral degrees. While most undergraduate programs in the United States are designed to be completed within four years, many graduate and research-based programs, especially in science and technology fields, often require additional years to finish. Research delays, funding shortages and personal circumstances can also extend the time needed to complete a degree.

Students whose programs exceed the four-year limit will now need to seek federal approval to remain in the country, replacing the previous system in which universities played a greater role in overseeing continued enrollment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Mint unveiled a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.