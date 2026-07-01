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    US lifts restrictions on Anthropic’s frontier AI models

    08:32, 1 July 2026

    The United States has officially removed restrictions on foreign access to Anthropic’s most advanced AI systems, the company announced, Qazinfrom News Agency learnt from Al Jazeera.

    US lifts export controls on Anthropic’s frontier AI models The United States has officially removed restrictions on foreign access to Anthropic’s most advanced AI systems, the company announced, Qazinfrom News Agency learnt from Al Jazeera. Anthropic confirmed it will begin restoring access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 starting July 2. The decision follows notification from the US Department of Commerce that export controls had been lifted. Acting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said his department worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5, ensuring alignment across the US government. Anthropic expressed gratitude to users for their patience and to partners who helped redeploy the models, calling the move a step toward strengthening America’s leadership in AI.
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Anthropic confirmed it will begin restoring access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 starting July 2.

    The decision follows notification from the US Department of Commerce that export controls had been lifted.

    Acting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said his department worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5, ensuring alignment across the US government.

    Anthropic expressed gratitude to users for their patience and to partners who helped redeploy the models, calling the move a step toward strengthening America’s leadership in AI.

    Earlier, Anthropic filed for IPO amid battle for AI market leadership.

    Anthropic AI USA IT technologies Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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