US lifts restrictions on Anthropic’s frontier AI models

Anthropic confirmed it will begin restoring access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 starting July 2.

The decision follows notification from the US Department of Commerce that export controls had been lifted.

Acting Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said his department worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5, ensuring alignment across the US government.

Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America’s leadership in AI. https://t.co/PtVJWyQ9kH — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) June 30, 2026

Anthropic expressed gratitude to users for their patience and to partners who helped redeploy the models, calling the move a step toward strengthening America’s leadership in AI.

We’ve received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.



We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon.



We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on… — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 30, 2026

Earlier, Anthropic filed for IPO amid battle for AI market leadership.