U.S. lawmaker proposes withdrawal from NATO

Massie’s legislation would require the United States to formally begin the process of withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The bill, known as the NATO Act, instructs the President to deliver a notice of denunciation under Article 13 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

According to the bill, Congress finds that NATO’s original purpose was tied to the geopolitical environment of 1949, particularly the need to counterbalance the Soviet Union. The document notes that the dissolution of both the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union in 1991 altered security conditions in Europe. It also states that European allies now possess significant military and economic capacity.

The findings further reference NATO’s expansion since the 1990s, the 2014 Wales Pledge on defense spending, and the ongoing financial commitments made by the United States. Nearly one-third of NATO members do not meet the 2% defense spending target, according to the bill.

The legislation argues that U.S. membership no longer aligns with current national security interests and that European members are capable of managing regional security challenges. It also claims that continued U.S. contributions reduce incentives for greater burden sharing within Europe.

Beyond withdrawal procedures, the bill prohibits the use of U.S. taxpayer funds for NATO’s common budgets, including its civil and military components, as well as the Security Investment Program.

A companion bill has also been introduced in the Senate by Senator Mike Lee.

For the bill to take effect, both chambers of Congress would need to approve it and send it to the President. If adopted, the United States would begin the treaty withdrawal process, which requires formal notification and a one-year waiting period under Article 13. The prohibition on funding would apply as well, limiting U.S. participation in NATO’s shared budgets during and after withdrawal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the White House unveiled President Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy, which outlines plans to expand U.S. engagement in the Western Hemisphere, adjust global priorities, and reaffirm longstanding security commitments.