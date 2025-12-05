From Monroe to “Trump Corollary”: U.S. redefines its role in the hemisphere

The Trump administration has released a 33-page National Security Strategy detailing its foreign policy priorities for the president’s second term. The document places a strong emphasis on the Western Hemisphere, describing border security and regional stability as central to US national interests.

According to the strategy, Washington intends to maintain a larger military and law-enforcement presence in the Americas to address migration, drug trafficking, and external geopolitical influence. It also calls for enhanced cooperation with Latin American governments on strategic resources and investment opportunities, while urging closer coordination on maritime security through a strengthened Coast Guard and Navy presence.

The paper outlines the administration’s view that US alliances and foreign assistance should be shaped by efforts to reduce outside influence in the region. It characterizes this approach as a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, reflecting Washington’s long-standing position on preventing malign interference in the hemisphere.

The strategy also touches on China, stating that the US aims to “rebalance” the economic relationship while preserving space for mutually beneficial trade in non-sensitive sectors. It reiterates support for maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and emphasizes the need to avoid conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

On Europe, the document notes the importance of transatlantic ties while warning of political and demographic challenges that could affect long-term cooperation. It stresses that the US seeks to work with European partners to strengthen economic performance and address regional security issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. The strategy says Washington’s goal is to support efforts toward a negotiated end to hostilities and reduce the risk of broader escalation.

The text makes limited reference to Russia and dedicates comparatively little space to the Middle East and Africa. It underscores that future US engagement will be shaped by direct national interests and the need to prioritize resources.

The document positions the strategy as a roadmap for US agencies, noting that it will inform budget and policy decisions across government. It is the first in a series of major national security papers expected from the administration, including an updated National Defense Strategy.

While acknowledging that unforeseen global events can shift priorities, the strategy reflects themes evident in the administration’s recent decisions: a stronger industrial base, expanded regional security efforts, and support for what it describes as America’s cultural and institutional resilience.

