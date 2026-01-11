U.S. launches ISIL strikes in Syria

U.S. Central Command said the attacks took place on Saturday at around 17:30 GMT and targeted multiple ISIL positions across Syria. The operation, named Operation Hawkeye Strike, follows the December 13 ambush on a U.S. led coalition convoy.

According to the U.S. military, the campaign began on December 19 with strikes on about 70 ISIL targets in central Syria. By December 30, U.S. forces said they had killed or captured around 25 ISIL fighters. CENTCOM did not disclose whether the latest strikes caused casualties.

The strikes were carried out with partner forces, though no details were provided. Video released by CENTCOM showed several explosions in rural areas.

About 1,000 US troops remain deployed in Syria. The U.S. military has said it plans to further reduce its presence and eventually consolidate its bases to one.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 8 people were killed and 18 others injured after an explosion struck a mosque during Friday prayers in the central Syrian city of Homs.