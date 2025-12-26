Explosion at mosque in Syria’s Homs kills at least eight

Najeeb Al-Naasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the ministry, said “the toll is not final and is likely to rise.”

In a statement, Syria’s Interior Ministry said the "terrorist blast" targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

Security forces were immediately deployed to the site, establishing a security cordon around the area.

Specialized units have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence to identify those responsible for the attack, the Interior Ministry said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion immediately.

