EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Explosion at mosque in Syria’s Homs kills at least eight

    21:41, 26 December 2025

    At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured after an explosion struck a mosque during Friday prayers in the central Syrian city of Homs, the country’s Health Ministry said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Explosion at mosque in Syria’s Homs kills at least eight
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Najeeb Al-Naasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the ministry, said “the toll is not final and is likely to rise.”

    In a statement, Syria’s Interior Ministry said the "terrorist blast" targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

    Security forces were immediately deployed to the site, establishing a security cordon around the area.

    Specialized units have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence to identify those responsible for the attack, the Interior Ministry said.

    No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion immediately.

    As reported earlier, a bomb exploded during prayers at a mosque in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri on Wednesday night, killing five people in what police described as a likely suicide attack

    World News Incidents Syria Middle East
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All