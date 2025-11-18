US launches ‘FIFA Pass’ to expedite visas for 2026 World Cup fans

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump urged fans to submit applications without delay. “For those who intend to join us for the World Cup, I strongly encourage you to apply right away,” he said, emphasizing that early preparation would help manage unprecedented travel volumes.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the initiative as a significant step toward ensuring efficient fan mobility. Calling the FIFA Pass a “very important announcement,” he noted: “If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have a prioritized appointment to get your visa… We’ll have between five and 10 million people coming to America from all over the world, and with this FIFA Pass, legitimate fans can attend in the best conditions.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the expedited scheme does not replace standard security procedures. “It guarantees you an expedited appointment, but you’re still going through the same vetting,” he said, adding that interviews would generally be scheduled within six to eight weeks.

The 2026 World Cup, which the Trump administration has positioned as a central event of the upcoming US semiquincentennial celebrations, is expected to attract record numbers of international visitors. The FIFA Pass aims to reassure travelers amid heightened border policy debates and ensure a seamless entry process for accredited fans.

Ticket holders are advised to verify passport validity, review visa exemption rules, or apply for B1/B2 visas or ESTA authorization as appropriate. The US Department of State has recommended submitting applications as early as possible.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national football team achieved a notable result in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, holding Belgium to a 1:1 draw in Astana. With this outcome, Kazakhstan concludes its qualification campaign with eight points and finishes fourth in Group J.