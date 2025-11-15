Kazakhstan stuns Belgium with 1:1 draw in World Cup qualifiers

The match took place at the Astana Arena and was officiated by a Lithuanian refereeing team led by Donatas Rumšas.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Goals: Satpayev 9 (1:0), Vanaken 48 (1:1).

Red card: Chesnokov 79.

Both sides entered the game with the following starting line-ups:

Kazakhstan: Anarbekov, Alip, Kairov, Kasym, Kenzhebek, Chesnokov, Samorodov, Vorogovskiy, Tapalov, Satpayev, Orazov.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Belgium: Sels M., Sykes H., Theate, Trossard, Doku, De Winter, De Ketelaere, Onana, Vanaken, Castagne, Raskin.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The opening half was decided by a single moment. In the ninth minute, Dastan Satpayev broke into the penalty area and sent a precise shot into the near corner. Both teams then created several threatening attacks, with goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov demonstrating confident play on the line.

Belgium found their response early after the break, when Hans Vanaken headed in the equalizer from close range. The visitors increased the tempo and launched a series of dangerous attacks, repeatedly testing Anarbekov, who delivered several crucial saves to keep Kazakhstan in the match.

The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 79th minute, when Islam Chesnokov received a direct red card for a high challenge on Jérémy Doku. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Kazakhstan held its defensive structure and secured a sensational draw against the group favorite.

Kazakhstan concludes its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with eight points, finishing fourth in Group J.

