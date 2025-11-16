U.S. jury orders Apple to pay medical technology company $634mn in patent case

The verdict adds another chapter to a years-long legal confrontation involving wearable device technology and intellectual property.

The jury concluded that the workout mode and heart rate notification functions in Apple’s smartwatch models violated Masimo’s patent rights. Apple said it disagreed with the decision and plans to appeal, noting that Masimo has brought multiple cases over several years and that many of the patents raised in earlier disputes were deemed invalid. Apple also emphasized that the patent in this case expired in 2022 and was linked to older patient-monitoring technology.

Masimo said the ruling represents an important step in protecting its innovations. The two companies have been involved in a complex legal conflict that includes accusations that Apple hired Masimo employees and incorporated elements of the company’s pulse-oximetry expertise into its devices.

The dispute has resulted in significant regulatory actions. In 2023, the U.S. International Trade Commission blocked imports of Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches after finding they used technology covered by Masimo’s patents. Apple removed the blood-oxygen feature to comply with the order and later introduced an updated version that received clearance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Friday, the ITC agreed to open a new review to determine whether Apple’s updated watches fall within the scope of its previous import restrictions. Masimo has filed a separate lawsuit against Customs over its earlier decision, while Apple continues to challenge the ITC’s import ban at the federal appellate level.

The companies have also faced mixed outcomes in other courts. A trade-secret case brought by Masimo in California ended in a mistrial in 2023 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, while Apple secured a 250 dollar award in Delaware last year in a dispute over whether Masimo’s smartwatches infringed two Apple design patents.

