Apple to launch budget Mac laptop priced below $1,000

Designed for students, businesses, and casual users, the new device will focus on basic functions such as web browsing, document editing, and light media tasks. Apple also hopes to appeal to potential iPad buyers seeking a traditional laptop experience.

The budget Mac will be priced well below USD 1,000 and powered by an iPhone processor, a first for Apple computers. It will feature a smaller LCD screen, slightly under 13.6 inches, and use less advanced components to keep costs low. Despite its lower price, internal testing reportedly shows the iPhone chip performs comparably or better than Apple’s earlier M1 processors.

This move marks a strategic shift for the Cupertino-based company, long known for prioritizing premium products over market share. Apple’s current entry-level MacBook Air starts at USD 999, while Chromebooks sell for as little as USD 300.

Analysts say Apple’s decision to expand into affordable laptops could strengthen its position in the education sector and attract new customers ahead of its planned 2026 Mac lineup refresh.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp developers announced the release of an official app for Apple Watch, marking full integration with watchOS. The interface is optimized for the new Liquid Glass technology in watchOS 26.