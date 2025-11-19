U.S. judge upholds New York ban on immigration arrests at courthouses

A ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino allows New York’s Protect Our Courts Act to remain in place. The 2020 law limits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from detaining individuals at courthouse facilities unless they have a judicially signed warrant or court order.

The Justice Department argued that the law conflicted with federal authority under the Supremacy Clause. The court disagreed, saying the state’s measures aim to safeguard its interests in managing courthouse operations without federal interference.

ICE has increasingly relied on courthouse arrests since President Donald Trump returned to office, viewing the locations as reliable places to encounter individuals appearing for immigration-related proceedings. Critics of the practice, including legal advocates and some local officials, say it can discourage people from attending court hearings.

New York’s attorney general has said that similar laws adopted in other states follow the same rationale of maintaining access to the judicial system. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously argued that such restrictions undermine public safety.

The Justice Department has not commented on the ruling.

