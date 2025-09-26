Deadly Dallas shooting at U.S. immigration center fuels debate on violence and politics

Authorities said a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop on Wednesday near Love Field Airport, killing one detainee and wounding two others before taking his own life. Investigators have not confirmed the attacker’s motive, though the FBI reported that a bullet recovered at the scene carried an anti-ICE message.

A sniper opened fire on the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, killing two detainees and critically wounding a third, the Department of Homeland Security said.

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders quickly linked the incident to what they described as violent activity on the political left. Trump compared it to the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, despite widespread condemnation of that crime by senior Democratic figures. The National Republican Congressional Committee accused Democrats of fostering hostility toward immigration authorities.

Law enforcement officials noted that the Dallas attack follows a series of violent incidents targeting immigration and border officers in recent months. These include a July ambush on a detention center south of Dallas, an armed assault on a Customs and Border Protection facility near the southern border, and several attacks on ICE vehicles. The agency says such assaults have risen sharply this year.

At the same time, rights groups and some politicians have accused immigration agents of using excessive force against migrants and protesters. In one June incident, California Senator Alex Padilla was briefly detained while questioning the homeland security secretary at a press event. Recent demonstrations in Chicago also led to clashes and multiple arrests, with each side blaming the other for violence.

The conflicting accounts have fueled a broader debate over political extremism in the United States. Analysts note that violent acts in recent months have come from across the political spectrum. Experts warn that a combination of international tensions and domestic divisions is creating conditions for more unpredictable attacks.

