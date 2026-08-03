US, Iran to begin negotiations on Aug 3 — Trump

Speaking to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday, August 2, Trump said that the United States had decided against delivering "a massive attack" on Iran at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iran.

"They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming. Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll see," Trump stated.

"We’re all set to go, but when the allies asked to call it off, they got us sort of saying, ‘Well, let’s see.’ And the reason they ask is they think there’s a deal," the US president noted.

Trump also said that a deal has been finalized regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s nuclear issue was the next to be settled.

"There’s a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear, or you might call it the denuclearization of Iran. I call it the denuclearization of Iran," he added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and several Middle Eastern countries requested more time to finalize the framework of an agreement.