Trump says U.S. cancels planned strike on Iran pending rapid deal

Trump said the United States was "locked and loaded" and prepared to launch military action against Iran with a level of force "not seen since World War II." However, he said Iran, together with other countries in the region, had asked Washington to delay any attack because the outlines of a deal had been agreed upon.

According to Trump, the proposed agreement would require the immediate and complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, as well as an end to what he described as Iran's nuclear threat.

"Based on this request, I have agreed... to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote, adding that the decision was made "for the future benefit of the world" and for "the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran."

Trump also said Israel supported the decision and joined the commitment to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump declared a Hamas disarmament agreement reached.