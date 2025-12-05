U.S. invites Poland to G20, excludes South Africa

South Africa will be excluded despite its formal membership in the group.

Washington announced that Poland will join next year’s G20 summit as an invited participant, marking international recognition of its rapid economic growth.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Poland as a country that has transformed from life behind the Iron Curtain into one of the world’s leading economies.

“Poland’s success is proof that a focus on the future is a better path than one on grievances. It shows how partnership with the United States and American companies can promote mutual prosperity and growth,” he noted.

South Africa excluded

At the same time, the United States confirmed it will not invite South Africa to participate in the Miami summit, despite the country’s status as a G20 member and host of the most recent Leaders Summit in Johannesburg, which Washington boycotted.

Rubio cited what he described as economic stagnation caused by excessive regulation, corruption, and racially driven policies as reasons for South Africa’s exclusion. He stated that these policies had discouraged investment, weakened the private sector, and driven skilled workers abroad, leaving the country outside the world’s top 20 economies.

The U.S. statement also criticized South Africa’s leadership for its conduct during the latest G20 presidency, accusing the government of prioritizing political agendas over economic growth, obstructing negotiations, disregarding consensus building efforts, and undermining the credibility of the forum.

South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on X that South Africa will suspend its participation in the G20 until the group’s presidency passes from the United States to the United Kingdom in 2026.

“About this time next year, the UK will be taking over the G20 Presidency. We will be able to engage meaningfully and substantively over what really matters to the rest of the world. For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming,” reads the post.

G20 summit plans

The United States will host the G20 for the first time since 2009, with the Leaders Summit scheduled for December 2026 in Miami. The meeting will coincide with America’s 250th anniversary.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. had assumed the 2026 presidency of the G20, with Washington saying it will refocus the forum on economic growth, energy security, and innovation under President Donald Trump.