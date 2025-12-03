U.S. takes over G20 presidency for 2026, Miami to host leaders’ summit

Effective December 1, 2025, the United States formally took over the chairmanship of the Group of 20. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said the presidency will center on what it described as the G20’s core mission of fostering global economic growth and prosperity.

According to the statement, Washington plans to advance three main priorities during its term: reducing regulatory burdens to spur economic activity, strengthening affordable and secure energy supply chains, and supporting the development of new technologies and innovations.

The Donald Trump administration also confirmed plans to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami during the United States’ 250th anniversary year in 2026. The State Department said the summit will be held in one of the country’s major cities but did not specify an exact date.

