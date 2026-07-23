U.S. House passes record $1.15 trillion defense bill

According to Al Jazeera, the bill passed by a vote of 216 to 212, largely along party lines. Six Democrats joined most Republicans in supporting the measure, while seven Republicans voted against it.

The legislation would increase authorized military spending by about $250 billion compared with last year's defense bill. It includes a 5% to 7% pay raise for service members, funding for military housing and barracks, expanded defense procurement, and investments in missile defense and other military programs.

The bill also contains a provision to expand U.S. and Israeli defense technology cooperation, a measure that drew criticism from some lawmakers. Opponents also objected to the overall size of the proposed defense budget and the inclusion of the SAVE America Act, a voting measure backed by President Donald Trump that House Republicans attached to the bill before sending it to the Senate.

Supporters argued the legislation is needed to strengthen U.S. military capabilities, modernize equipment and improve benefits for service members.

The House vote does not make the bill law. The Senate is considering its own version of the NDAA after Democrats blocked debate on the chamber's proposal last week. Lawmakers from both chambers must eventually negotiate a compromise bill before it can be sent to President Trump for his signature or veto.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods.