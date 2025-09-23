US Homeland Security uses Pokémon theme in deportation campaign

On Monday, the agency shared the clip on X, Instagram, and TikTok with the caption “Gotta Catch ’Em All,” the slogan made famous by the animated series. The video intercuts footage of raids and arrests with scenes from the show’s opening sequence.

Its finale mimics a collectible card game: “cards” featuring mugshots of detainees appear on screen, labeled “worst of the worst” and marked with attributes such as “1 HP” (hit or health points).

The post reflects the Trump administration’s policy of large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants. The White House has announced plans to remove millions of people, while DHS regularly highlights arrests of noncitizens with criminal records.

The video drew widespread reaction. Some users called the post inappropriate, others even suggested that Nintendo should sue the US government for using the theme music, while a few praised the DHS social media team for its creative approach.

