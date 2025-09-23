Super Bowl 2026: Who will take the stage at America’s biggest show

Taylor Swift

The superstar of our time and the bookmakers’ favorite. Her The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour in music history, earning more than $2 billion and attracting over 10 million fans worldwide. Already in 2023, it became the first tour ever to surpass the $1 billion mark. Around Swift, a cultural movement has emerged, and her music blends pop, country, and indie sounds. A Super Bowl performance would be a logical continuation of her triumph.

Adele

A symbol of vocal power and classic pop. Her ballads Hello and Someone Like You became global hits. In 2016, Adele declined the NFL’s offer to perform at the 2017 Super Bowl, saying: “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl. I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don’t really — I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I said no.” Lady Gaga eventually took the stage that year. That is why today’s rumors that Adele is once again in talks are seen as a sensation: it would mean she is ready to step outside her usual format and combine pure vocal artistry with a visual spectacle.

Mariah Carey

An icon of the 1990s, holder of five Grammy Awards and a record 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits — second only to The Beatles. According to music outlets, she is preparing a new studio album, which would make a Super Bowl appearance the perfect promotional platform. After halftime shows, streams and sales of performers usually skyrocket. Carey has never performed at the Super Bowl, and her debut would be a historic event for fans across generations.

BTS

The South Korean group that became a global cultural phenomenon. All seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have now completed their mandatory military service. In July 2025, BTS announced a new album and a world tour set to begin in 2026. Their return could draw an enormous international audience and turn the halftime show into a global event.

Metallica and Green Day

Metallica is one of the most influential metal bands in history. Their Black Album has sold over 30 million copies, and their recent M72 World Tour attracted millions of fans.

Green Day, pioneers of California’s pop-punk movement, broke through with Dookie (1994), which sold more than 20 million copies, and later solidified their legacy with American Idiot (2004), which became both a global hit and a Broadway musical. Over their career, they have won five Grammy Awards.

Their joint appearance would be a rare example of the NFL betting on rock, highlighting the genre diversity of the Super Bowl’s 60th anniversary show.

The NFL and Roc Nation have not yet confirmed the headliner. However, the list of rumored names spans pop icons, rock legends, and international phenomena.

