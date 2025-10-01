US government shutdown begins after failure to reach funding deal

The shutdown will stay in place until Congress approves a bill to restore financing. Republicans have called for keeping current spending levels until November 21, while Democrats are pushing for a shorter-term deal that includes extending federal healthcare subsidies due to expire at the end of the year. Both proposals fell short of the 60 votes needed in the Senate on Tuesday.

Republicans voted against a Democratic bill that would have funded the government through October and prolonged the healthcare subsidies, while Democrats refused to support a Republican measure similar to one already passed in the House. The two sides remain divided on how long the extension should last and what policies it should include.

This is the first shutdown since 2018-19, when the government closed for 35 days, the longest in US history. Since 1980, there have been 15 shutdowns, with the Congressional Budget Office estimating that furlough costs alone amount to about $400 million per day.

About 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed. Essential staff such as military personnel, air traffic controllers, and law enforcement officers will continue to work, in many cases without pay. Some programs, including Social Security and food assistance, are expected to remain in operation.

