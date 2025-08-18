U.S. funding to continue for Mongolia Water Compact initiatives

The Water Compact, a joint effort of USD 350 million (approximately MNT 1.2 trillion) in American assistance and USD 112 million in Mongolian investment, is a cornerstone of the U.S.-Mongolia strategic partnership. U.S. firms such as Tetra Tech and AECOM are leading the design, oversight, and construction, bringing American expertise in water infrastructure, engineering, and technology to the project.

This comprehensive program will ensure a long-term, reliable, and sustainable water supply for the citizens and businesses of Ulaanbaatar, where the majority of the population resides. It will also advance Mongolia’s development policy focused on self-reliance and private sector investment. This investment, with its significant impact on infrastructure, will help position Mongolia as a reliable trade and business partner, said U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia Richard Buangan.

The successful implementation of the project will greatly enhance the safety and sustainability of the drinking water supply for over 1.5 million residents of Ulaanbaatar.

