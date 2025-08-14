UNICEF and UK to establish “Growing Up Green” early childhood development center in Mongolia

UNICEF and the British Embassy in Mongolia have signed a partnership agreement to launch the “Growing Up Green” project—a climate-smart Early Childhood Development Center in Orkhon aimag.

The project will renovate an existing public building in Erdene bag of Bayan-Ondor soum, transforming it into a coal-free, energy-efficient, and child-friendly environment. Once operational, the center will provide healthcare, nutrition, early childhood education, and parental support services for over 500 children under the age of five. The project is being implemented with co-funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom and the Governor’s Office of Orkhon aimag.

During the agreement-signing ceremony, UNICEF Representative in Mongolia Evariste Kouassi-Komlan remarked, “This partnership brings together two of Mongolia’s most pressing priorities: climate action and early childhood development. By phasing out coal and transitioning to renewable energy, we are safeguarding children’s health and ensuring a greener future for them.”

British Ambassador to Mongolia Fiona Blyth highlighted, “The United Kingdom has long supported Mongolia’s efforts to achieve a greener future and inclusive development. That’s why we’re proud to support this initiative that promotes local development. We remain committed to cooperating with international partners to protect the environment, support child development, and build a future where every child can thrive in a healthy and safe environment.”

The project will reduce heat loss at the ECD Center by installing a solar-powered heating system, an indoor air-conditioning system, and creating an outdoor landscape area. In addition, the center plans to offer training programs for parents and caregivers on parenting, nutrition, health, and sustainable living.”

The initiative, aligned with Mongolia’s National Early Childhood Development Program and the goals of the Paris Agreement, will serve as a pilot project to demonstrate the feasibility of integrating renewable energy into local infrastructure. Over the next five years, the model will be scaled across the country, eliminate coal use in public buildings, and strengthen local climate change resilience.

The project is scheduled to begin in August 2025 and end in March 2026.

