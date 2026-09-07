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    US forces redirect 92 commercial vessels amid maritime blockade against Iran

    07:45, 7 September 2026

    The Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces had redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two vessels as of September 6 in an effort to enforce blockade, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    US forces redirect 92 commercial vessels amid maritime blockade against Iran
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the statement, a U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet has been conducting patrols over regional waters as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces continue enforcing a maritime blockade against Iran.

    As of Sept. 6, U.S. forces have redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure strict compliance, the statement said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported CENTCOM launched the first multinational attack drone task force. 

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