US forces redirect 92 commercial vessels amid maritime blockade against Iran
The Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces had redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two vessels as of September 6 in an effort to enforce blockade, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the statement, a U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet has been conducting patrols over regional waters as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces continue enforcing a maritime blockade against Iran.
As of Sept. 6, U.S. forces have redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure strict compliance, the statement said.
A U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet patrols over regional waters as CENTCOM forces continue to enforce the maritime blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 6, U.S. forces have redirected 92 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure strict compliance. pic.twitter.com/oXNN5zKx1t— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 6, 2026
Earlier, Qazinform reported CENTCOM launched the first multinational attack drone task force.