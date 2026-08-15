CENTCOM launches first multinational attack drone task force

According to a U.S. Central Command announcement, the task force will employ unmanned systems operating above, on and below the sea. It will be staffed by U.S. military personnel and regional partners.

Falcon Strike comes nine months after CENTCOM established Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military’s first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East. Scorpion Strike achieved several operational milestones, including the first launch of an aerial attack drone from a U.S. Navy warship in December 2025.

The squadron also used one-way unmanned aerial systems during Operation Epic Fury and employed unmanned attack vessels in strikes on Iranian port facilities in July.

Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike’s success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners, said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

CENTCOM has begun consulting with and formally inviting regional partners to join Falcon Strike. As regional partners formally join, Falcon Strike will scale attack drone capabilities across the Middle East into a unified multinational, multi-domain deterrent.

Personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), which launched Scorpion Strike, will lead Falcon Strike’s staff of U.S. and regional representatives.

Headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, SOCCENT plans and conducts special operations across CENTCOM’s 21-country area of responsibility in the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had carried out another round of military strikes against Iran, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).