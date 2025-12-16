U.S. experts congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Daniel Witt, President of the International Tax and Investment Center (ITIC), extended his congratulations to Kazakhstan on its 34th anniversary of independence.

Well, congratulations on 34 years of independence. I’ve been going to Kazakhstan for 33 years. So, it has been a great pleasure and an honor to watch Kazakhstan grow, mature, develop, and deliver priority for your people, said Daniel Witt.

“That has been because of strong leadership, a commitment to being open for business, and has delivered for the people of Kazakhstan,” explained the expert.

According to him, the meeting between President Tokayev and President Trump on November 5 is “a renaissance in Kazakhstan-US relationships.”

I believe America has once again woken up and that Central Asia is a critical element of our foreign policy, of our economic policy. Kazakhstan is at the heart of Central Asia, said Daniel Witt.

Speaking about the key role Kazakhstan plays, the expert said the country is the biggest as measured by economic growth, trade flows, and of course the East-West Corridor.

All roads lead through Kazakhstan. So, I think we have a bright future together, and I could not be happier that my government and my president have come back to recognize the importance of Central Asia with Kazakhstan at the heart of it, he concluded.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev

Andrew Kuchins, senior fellow at the Center for the National Interest, also congratulate Kazakhstan on its Independence Day.

I believe we are going through a very exciting period for U.S.-Central Asia relations. The C5+1 meeting held on November 5 was a major success. The bilateral trade and the trade and economic agreements signed between Kazakhstan and the United States are, I think, truly exciting, said Andrew Kuchins.

